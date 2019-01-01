Somboon Advance Tech (OTC:SMBVF), Quotes and News Summary

Somboon Advance Technology PCL is a Thailand based company engaged in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicle parts. The principal businesses of the company are the manufacture of pick-up axles and truck trunnion shafts. It manufactures parts for passenger cars, pickup trucks, trucks and agricultural machinery. Its products include axle shafts, disc brakes, drum brakes, exhaust manifolds, leaf springs, stabilizer bars, hot coil springs, and other related products. The group has two reportable segments namely, Pick-up axles and truck trunnion shafts, and Other auto parts. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Other auto parts segment.