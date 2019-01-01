Somboon Advance Tech (OTC:SMBVF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Somboon Advance Tech
(OTC:SMBVF)
Somboon Advance Tech (OTC: SMBVF)

Somboon Advance Technology PCL is a Thailand based company engaged in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicle parts. The principal businesses of the company are the manufacture of pick-up axles and truck trunnion shafts. It manufactures parts for passenger cars, pickup trucks, trucks and agricultural machinery. Its products include axle shafts, disc brakes, drum brakes, exhaust manifolds, leaf springs, stabilizer bars, hot coil springs, and other related products. The group has two reportable segments namely, Pick-up axles and truck trunnion shafts, and Other auto parts. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Other auto parts segment.
Somboon Advance Tech Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Somboon Advance Tech (SMBVF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Somboon Advance Tech (OTC: SMBVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Somboon Advance Tech's (SMBVF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Somboon Advance Tech.

Q
What is the target price for Somboon Advance Tech (SMBVF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Somboon Advance Tech

Q
Current Stock Price for Somboon Advance Tech (SMBVF)?
A

The stock price for Somboon Advance Tech (OTC: SMBVF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Somboon Advance Tech (SMBVF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Somboon Advance Tech.

Q
When is Somboon Advance Tech (OTC:SMBVF) reporting earnings?
A

Somboon Advance Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Somboon Advance Tech (SMBVF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Somboon Advance Tech.

Q
What sector and industry does Somboon Advance Tech (SMBVF) operate in?
A

Somboon Advance Tech is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Auto Parts industry. They are listed on the OTC.