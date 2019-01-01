QQQ
Canadian GoldCamps Corp is an exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties with a focused approach in the area of green and energy metals. The operating segment of the company is mining exploration. The projects of the company include Mount Thom Project, Bloom Lake East Project and Wendigo Gold Project among others.

Canadian GoldCamps Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Canadian GoldCamps (SMATF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian GoldCamps (OTCPK: SMATF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canadian GoldCamps's (SMATF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian GoldCamps.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian GoldCamps (SMATF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canadian GoldCamps

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian GoldCamps (SMATF)?

A

The stock price for Canadian GoldCamps (OTCPK: SMATF) is $0.0316 last updated Tue Sep 14 2021 14:33:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canadian GoldCamps (SMATF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canadian GoldCamps.

Q

When is Canadian GoldCamps (OTCPK:SMATF) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian GoldCamps does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canadian GoldCamps (SMATF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian GoldCamps.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian GoldCamps (SMATF) operate in?

A

Canadian GoldCamps is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.