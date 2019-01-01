QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Summit Bancshares, Inc operates in the banking industry. It offers personal banking, business banking, and other services.

Analyst Ratings

Summit Banchsares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summit Banchsares (SMAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summit Banchsares (OTCPK: SMAL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Summit Banchsares's (SMAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Summit Banchsares.

Q

What is the target price for Summit Banchsares (SMAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Summit Banchsares

Q

Current Stock Price for Summit Banchsares (SMAL)?

A

The stock price for Summit Banchsares (OTCPK: SMAL) is $37 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:37:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summit Banchsares (SMAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Summit Banchsares (OTCPK:SMAL) reporting earnings?

A

Summit Banchsares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Summit Banchsares (SMAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summit Banchsares.

Q

What sector and industry does Summit Banchsares (SMAL) operate in?

A

Summit Banchsares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.