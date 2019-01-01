QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Solucorp Industries Ltd through its subsidiaries focuses on the sales and marketing of its EPA technology called Molecular Bonding System (MBS) MBS is a patented technology that cost-effectively remediates all heavy metal contaminant in mediums.

Solucorp Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solucorp Industries (SLUP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solucorp Industries (OTCEM: SLUP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Solucorp Industries's (SLUP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solucorp Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Solucorp Industries (SLUP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solucorp Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Solucorp Industries (SLUP)?

A

The stock price for Solucorp Industries (OTCEM: SLUP) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:10:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solucorp Industries (SLUP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solucorp Industries.

Q

When is Solucorp Industries (OTCEM:SLUP) reporting earnings?

A

Solucorp Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solucorp Industries (SLUP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solucorp Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Solucorp Industries (SLUP) operate in?

A

Solucorp Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.