QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.19 - 20.7
Mkt Cap
983.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
107.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Solutions 30 SE is engaged in the provision of support services for digital technologies. The company is engaged in computer and digital equipment installation, assistance and training services; installation and maintenance of meters and transmitter boxes and installation and setup of digital multimedia equipment services. Its activity is divided into key fields, such as IT-Telecom, Energy, Audiovisual, Point of services and Security. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from France.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Solutions 30 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solutions 30 (SLUNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solutions 30 (OTCPK: SLUNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Solutions 30's (SLUNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solutions 30.

Q

What is the target price for Solutions 30 (SLUNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solutions 30

Q

Current Stock Price for Solutions 30 (SLUNF)?

A

The stock price for Solutions 30 (OTCPK: SLUNF) is $9.19 last updated Wed Nov 03 2021 17:40:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solutions 30 (SLUNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solutions 30.

Q

When is Solutions 30 (OTCPK:SLUNF) reporting earnings?

A

Solutions 30 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solutions 30 (SLUNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solutions 30.

Q

What sector and industry does Solutions 30 (SLUNF) operate in?

A

Solutions 30 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.