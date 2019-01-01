QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
417
Shares
56.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd is a company catering to the semiconductor industry in Korea. It manufactures and markets light emitting diodes used in notice boards and billboards; customized modules used in lightings and home appliances, and sensors used in printers and vending machines. Its array of products includes side view LEDs, top view LEDs, chip LEDs, lamp LEDs and high flux LEDs. The company has markets located at home and abroad.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Seoul Semiconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seoul Semiconductor (SLSOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seoul Semiconductor (OTCPK: SLSOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seoul Semiconductor's (SLSOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seoul Semiconductor.

Q

What is the target price for Seoul Semiconductor (SLSOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seoul Semiconductor

Q

Current Stock Price for Seoul Semiconductor (SLSOF)?

A

The stock price for Seoul Semiconductor (OTCPK: SLSOF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seoul Semiconductor (SLSOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seoul Semiconductor.

Q

When is Seoul Semiconductor (OTCPK:SLSOF) reporting earnings?

A

Seoul Semiconductor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seoul Semiconductor (SLSOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seoul Semiconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does Seoul Semiconductor (SLSOF) operate in?

A

Seoul Semiconductor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.