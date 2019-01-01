QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sinopec Group, a Chinese company. The group provides integrated engineering services and technical patents for domestic and international refining and chemical engineering businesses. The group mainly contains four segments: engineering, consulting and licensing; engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting; construction; and equipment manufacturing. The company generates most of its revenue from the EPC contracting segment. Geographically, the business presence of the group is primarily seen in China, Malaysia, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

SINOPEC Engineering Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SINOPEC Engineering (SLQTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SINOPEC Engineering (OTCGM: SLQTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SINOPEC Engineering's (SLQTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SINOPEC Engineering.

Q

What is the target price for SINOPEC Engineering (SLQTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SINOPEC Engineering

Q

Current Stock Price for SINOPEC Engineering (SLQTF)?

A

The stock price for SINOPEC Engineering (OTCGM: SLQTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SINOPEC Engineering (SLQTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SINOPEC Engineering.

Q

When is SINOPEC Engineering (OTCGM:SLQTF) reporting earnings?

A

SINOPEC Engineering does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SINOPEC Engineering (SLQTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SINOPEC Engineering.

Q

What sector and industry does SINOPEC Engineering (SLQTF) operate in?

A

SINOPEC Engineering is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.