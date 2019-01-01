QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.72 - 0.72
Mkt Cap
54.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.96
Shares
75.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Solstad Offshore ASA is an owner and operator of offshore service vessels, offering maritime services to the petroleum and renewable energy industries. The operation has been organized in two business areas being Global PSV and AHTS market and Subsea Construction and Renewable Energy worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Solstad Offshore Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solstad Offshore (SLOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solstad Offshore (OTCPK: SLOFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Solstad Offshore's (SLOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solstad Offshore.

Q

What is the target price for Solstad Offshore (SLOFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solstad Offshore

Q

Current Stock Price for Solstad Offshore (SLOFF)?

A

The stock price for Solstad Offshore (OTCPK: SLOFF) is $0.72 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 15:01:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solstad Offshore (SLOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solstad Offshore.

Q

When is Solstad Offshore (OTCPK:SLOFF) reporting earnings?

A

Solstad Offshore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solstad Offshore (SLOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solstad Offshore.

Q

What sector and industry does Solstad Offshore (SLOFF) operate in?

A

Solstad Offshore is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.