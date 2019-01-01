QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Solanbridge Group Inc is based in Spring, Texas and is an innovative biotechnology company focusing on research, development, and production of nutraceutical and cosmetic products. The company is into medical marijuana industry, focuses on producing highest quality CBD hemp oil in Colorado, Nevada, and California. Its objective is to develop and offer specifically chosen products based on their effectiveness to manage various aspects of the customer's medical and personal needs.

Solanbridge Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solanbridge Group (SLNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solanbridge Group (OTCPK: SLNX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Solanbridge Group's (SLNX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solanbridge Group.

Q

What is the target price for Solanbridge Group (SLNX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solanbridge Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Solanbridge Group (SLNX)?

A

The stock price for Solanbridge Group (OTCPK: SLNX) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:21:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solanbridge Group (SLNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solanbridge Group.

Q

When is Solanbridge Group (OTCPK:SLNX) reporting earnings?

A

Solanbridge Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solanbridge Group (SLNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solanbridge Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Solanbridge Group (SLNX) operate in?

A

Solanbridge Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.