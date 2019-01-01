QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Stella International Holdings Ltd designs and manufactures footwear for its clients, who sell the products to consumers under their brand names. Stella's clients include many of the world's top casual footwear companies as well as several prominent fashions and high-fashion companies and brands. The firm operates in two segments. The Manufacturing segment engages in the sale and manufacture of footwear and handbag. The Footwear retailing and wholesaling segment engage in the sale of self-developed brands. Geographically, North America accounts for the majority of revenue.

Stella International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stella International (SLNLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stella International (OTCPK: SLNLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stella International's (SLNLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stella International.

Q

What is the target price for Stella International (SLNLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stella International

Q

Current Stock Price for Stella International (SLNLY)?

A

The stock price for Stella International (OTCPK: SLNLY) is $11.69 last updated Fri Feb 26 2021 16:20:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stella International (SLNLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2018.

Q

When is Stella International (OTCPK:SLNLY) reporting earnings?

A

Stella International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stella International (SLNLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stella International.

Q

What sector and industry does Stella International (SLNLY) operate in?

A

Stella International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.