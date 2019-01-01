Stella International Holdings Ltd designs and manufactures footwear for its clients, who sell the products to consumers under their brand names. Stella's clients include many of the world's top casual footwear companies as well as several prominent fashions and high-fashion companies and brands. The firm operates in two segments. The Manufacturing segment engages in the sale and manufacture of footwear and handbag. The Footwear retailing and wholesaling segment engage in the sale of self-developed brands. Geographically, North America accounts for the majority of revenue.