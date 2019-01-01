QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
0/1.11%
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
25.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
33.07
EPS
0
Shares
89.4M
Outstanding
Solution Financial Inc is engaged in retail sales, leases, and financing for high-end automotive vehicles, boats, and commercial equipment. The firm generates the majority of its revenue through the sales and leases of vehicles.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Solution Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solution Financial (SLNFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solution Financial (OTCQX: SLNFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Solution Financial's (SLNFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solution Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Solution Financial (SLNFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solution Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Solution Financial (SLNFF)?

A

The stock price for Solution Financial (OTCQX: SLNFF) is $0.2849 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 20:59:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solution Financial (SLNFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solution Financial.

Q

When is Solution Financial (OTCQX:SLNFF) reporting earnings?

A

Solution Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solution Financial (SLNFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solution Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Solution Financial (SLNFF) operate in?

A

Solution Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.