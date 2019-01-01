QQQ
Range
0.17 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
1K/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
5.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
32.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Solis Minerals Ltd is a resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company is focused on the acquisition of the Mostazal copper project located in Chile. It also holds an interest in Ilo Este and Ilo Norte Project in Peru.
Solis Minerals Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Solis Minerals (SLMFF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Solis Minerals (OTCPK: SLMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Solis Minerals's (SLMFF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Solis Minerals.

Q
What is the target price for Solis Minerals (SLMFF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Solis Minerals

Q
Current Stock Price for Solis Minerals (SLMFF)?
A

The stock price for Solis Minerals (OTCPK: SLMFF) is $0.17149 last updated Today at 1:42:02 PM.

Q
Does Solis Minerals (SLMFF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solis Minerals.

Q
When is Solis Minerals (OTCPK:SLMFF) reporting earnings?
A

Solis Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Solis Minerals (SLMFF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Solis Minerals.

Q
What sector and industry does Solis Minerals (SLMFF) operate in?
A

Solis Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.