Salmones Camanchaca SA is engaged in the fishing industry. The purpose of the company is breeding, producing, marketing and farming salmon and other species or organisms. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and also has a presence in Europe and Eurasia; Asia excluding Japan; Japan; LATAM, except Chile and Other Countries. Some of the products of the company are Altantic Salmon, Fillet, Coho Salmon and many more.