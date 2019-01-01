QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.87 - 4.24
Mkt Cap
9.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
Sanlam sells multiple insurance products and provides a variety of investment and wealth management services. Its products and services are organized into five categories: life insurance, general insurance, investment management, credit and structuring, and administration, health, and other. Life and general insurance products include life, disability, medical, vehicle, home, building, and all risk. Investment management services include retail savings, asset management, and wealth management. Credit and structuring services include debt investments in business. The administration, health, and other services include estate planning, trusts, wills, unsecured lending, and health management. The majority of revenue comes from Africa.

Analyst Ratings

Sanlam Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanlam (SLMAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanlam (OTCPK: SLMAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanlam's (SLMAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sanlam.

Q

What is the target price for Sanlam (SLMAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sanlam

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanlam (SLMAF)?

A

The stock price for Sanlam (OTCPK: SLMAF) is $4.5 last updated Wed Apr 15 2020 16:59:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanlam (SLMAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sanlam.

Q

When is Sanlam (OTCPK:SLMAF) reporting earnings?

A

Sanlam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sanlam (SLMAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanlam.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanlam (SLMAF) operate in?

A

Sanlam is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.