Sanlam sells multiple insurance products and provides a variety of investment and wealth management services. Its products and services are organized into five categories: life insurance, general insurance, investment management, credit and structuring, and administration, health, and other. Life and general insurance products include life, disability, medical, vehicle, home, building, and all risk. Investment management services include retail savings, asset management, and wealth management. Credit and structuring services include debt investments in business. The administration, health, and other services include estate planning, trusts, wills, unsecured lending, and health management. The majority of revenue comes from Africa.