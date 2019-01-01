QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
127.3K/92.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.53
Mkt Cap
4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
114.2M
Outstanding
Recharge Resources Ltd, formerly Le Mare Gold Corp is a resource exploration company. It is engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties.

Recharge Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Recharge Resources (SLLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Recharge Resources (OTCPK: SLLTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Recharge Resources's (SLLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Recharge Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Recharge Resources (SLLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Recharge Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Recharge Resources (SLLTF)?

A

The stock price for Recharge Resources (OTCPK: SLLTF) is $0.0348 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:19:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Recharge Resources (SLLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Recharge Resources.

Q

When is Recharge Resources (OTCPK:SLLTF) reporting earnings?

A

Recharge Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Recharge Resources (SLLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Recharge Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Recharge Resources (SLLTF) operate in?

A

Recharge Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.