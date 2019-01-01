QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Skylight Health Group Inc is engaged in the business of providing medical care services. The company offers fixed membership health plans for a variety of diseases that include Cold, Rashes, Pneumonia, Body Aches, Earache, Kidney Stones, Allergies, Insomnia, High Blood Pressure, Snoring, Sore Throat, Vomiting, Eczema, Hair Loss, Diarrhea, and Others.

Skylight Health Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Skylight Health Group (SLHGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ: SLHGP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Skylight Health Group's (SLHGP) competitors?

A

Other companies in Skylight Health Group’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).

Q

What is the target price for Skylight Health Group (SLHGP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Skylight Health Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Skylight Health Group (SLHGP)?

A

The stock price for Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ: SLHGP) is $13.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:02:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Skylight Health Group (SLHGP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Skylight Health Group.

Q

When is Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHGP) reporting earnings?

A

Skylight Health Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Skylight Health Group (SLHGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skylight Health Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Skylight Health Group (SLHGP) operate in?

A

Skylight Health Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.