Skylight Health Group Inc is engaged in the business of providing medical care services. The company offers fixed membership health plans for a variety of diseases that include Cold, Rashes, Pneumonia, Body Aches, Earache, Kidney Stones, Allergies, Insomnia, High Blood Pressure, Snoring, Sore Throat, Vomiting, Eczema, Hair Loss, Diarrhea, and Others.