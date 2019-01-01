QQQ
San Leon Energy PLC is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas company. It engages in the development of conventional and unconventional assets in Europe and North Africa. Its segments are based on the operating geographies of the company and include Poland, Morocco, Albania, Nigeria, and Ireland. The firm holds participating interest in various properties which consists of the Durresi Block, in Albania covering approximately 4,200 square kilometers.

San Leon Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy San Leon Energy (SLGYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of San Leon Energy (OTCEM: SLGYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are San Leon Energy's (SLGYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for San Leon Energy.

Q

What is the target price for San Leon Energy (SLGYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for San Leon Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for San Leon Energy (SLGYF)?

A

The stock price for San Leon Energy (OTCEM: SLGYF) is $0.535 last updated Tue Jun 22 2021 13:56:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does San Leon Energy (SLGYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for San Leon Energy.

Q

When is San Leon Energy (OTCEM:SLGYF) reporting earnings?

A

San Leon Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is San Leon Energy (SLGYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for San Leon Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does San Leon Energy (SLGYF) operate in?

A

San Leon Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.