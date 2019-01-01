|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of San Leon Energy (OTCEM: SLGYF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for San Leon Energy.
There is no analysis for San Leon Energy
The stock price for San Leon Energy (OTCEM: SLGYF) is $0.535 last updated Tue Jun 22 2021 13:56:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for San Leon Energy.
San Leon Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for San Leon Energy.
San Leon Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.