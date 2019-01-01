QQQ
SLM Solutions Group AG is a Germany-based company which acts as a provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company focuses on development, production, marketing and sale of machines for selective laser melting. It also focuses on research and development of technology in the manufacturing area, providing customer training sessions, consulting and financing services, machine related services, the sale of replacement parts and accessories and also the sale of merchandise. The company manages its business in two segments namely Machine Sales segment and After-sales segment. The firm operates its business globally and earns most of its revenue from the United States.

SLM Solutions Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SLM Solutions Group (SLGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SLM Solutions Group (OTCEM: SLGRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SLM Solutions Group's (SLGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SLM Solutions Group.

Q

What is the target price for SLM Solutions Group (SLGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SLM Solutions Group

Q

Current Stock Price for SLM Solutions Group (SLGRF)?

A

The stock price for SLM Solutions Group (OTCEM: SLGRF) is $19.689 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 15:59:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SLM Solutions Group (SLGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SLM Solutions Group.

Q

When is SLM Solutions Group (OTCEM:SLGRF) reporting earnings?

A

SLM Solutions Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SLM Solutions Group (SLGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SLM Solutions Group.

Q

What sector and industry does SLM Solutions Group (SLGRF) operate in?

A

SLM Solutions Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.