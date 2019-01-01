SLM Solutions Group AG is a Germany-based company which acts as a provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company focuses on development, production, marketing and sale of machines for selective laser melting. It also focuses on research and development of technology in the manufacturing area, providing customer training sessions, consulting and financing services, machine related services, the sale of replacement parts and accessories and also the sale of merchandise. The company manages its business in two segments namely Machine Sales segment and After-sales segment. The firm operates its business globally and earns most of its revenue from the United States.