QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 9:04AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
SomaLogic Inc delivers precise and actionable health-management information that helps individuals to optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic's personalized measurement of changes in an individual's proteins over time.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SomaLogic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SomaLogic (SLGCW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGCW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SomaLogic's (SLGCW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SomaLogic.

Q

What is the target price for SomaLogic (SLGCW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SomaLogic

Q

Current Stock Price for SomaLogic (SLGCW)?

A

The stock price for SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGCW) is $2.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SomaLogic (SLGCW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SomaLogic.

Q

When is SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCW) reporting earnings?

A

SomaLogic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SomaLogic (SLGCW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SomaLogic.

Q

What sector and industry does SomaLogic (SLGCW) operate in?

A

SomaLogic is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.