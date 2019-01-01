Future Mobility Solutions Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and sale of amphibious systems. The company's operating segment include Sealegs Group, Willard and Sillinger. It generates maximum revenue from the Sealegs Group segment. Sealegs Group is engaged in manufacturing and selling amphibious boats. Willard segment manufactures and sells high grade rigid inflatable boats, primarily for the United States Navy and other US governmental organizations. Its Sillinger segment manufactures and sells foldable and semi-rigid boats for military and professional use. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and also has a presence in New Zealand, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Europe, and Other countries.