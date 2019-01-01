Silergy Corporation designs analog integrated circuits (IC) for industrial, consumer, computing, and communication devices. Product offerings include regulators, power management ICs, protection switches, and several other items. Customers utilize Silergy's products for efficiency improvements and energy conservation. The company also aims to cut time-to-market for customers by offering hassle-free integrations that help increase the speed at which products are adopted into the market. Traditionally, products are used in automobiles, computers, televisions, and other devices.