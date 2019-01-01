QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.38/0.20%
52 Wk
188.1 - 188.1
Mkt Cap
17.7B
Payout Ratio
18.97
Open
-
P/E
94.99
EPS
16.31
Shares
93.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Silergy Corporation designs analog integrated circuits (IC) for industrial, consumer, computing, and communication devices. Product offerings include regulators, power management ICs, protection switches, and several other items. Customers utilize Silergy's products for efficiency improvements and energy conservation. The company also aims to cut time-to-market for customers by offering hassle-free integrations that help increase the speed at which products are adopted into the market. Traditionally, products are used in automobiles, computers, televisions, and other devices.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Silergy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silergy (SLEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silergy (OTCPK: SLEGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silergy's (SLEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silergy.

Q

What is the target price for Silergy (SLEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silergy

Q

Current Stock Price for Silergy (SLEGF)?

A

The stock price for Silergy (OTCPK: SLEGF) is $188.09516 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 14:54:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silergy (SLEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silergy.

Q

When is Silergy (OTCPK:SLEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Silergy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silergy (SLEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silergy.

Q

What sector and industry does Silergy (SLEGF) operate in?

A

Silergy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.