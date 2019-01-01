QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
1.43 - 1.53
Vol / Avg.
9.6K/12.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.29 - 6.84
Mkt Cap
61.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.95
Shares
41.9M
Outstanding
Slinger Bag Inc is a connected sports company focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across tennis and other ball sports. The company enhances the skill and enjoyment of players of all ages and abilities and focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger is disrupting the traditional sports markets with its patented, transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

Slinger Bag Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Slinger Bag (SLBG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Slinger Bag's (SLBG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Slinger Bag.

Q

What is the target price for Slinger Bag (SLBG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Slinger Bag

Q

Current Stock Price for Slinger Bag (SLBG)?

A

The stock price for Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG) is $1.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:17:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Slinger Bag (SLBG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Slinger Bag.

Q

When is Slinger Bag (OTCQB:SLBG) reporting earnings?

A

Slinger Bag does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Slinger Bag (SLBG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Slinger Bag.

Q

What sector and industry does Slinger Bag (SLBG) operate in?

A

Slinger Bag is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.