There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
SKY440 Inc is a development stage company. It operates in products development and Horticulture development divisions. The products development division is planning to acquire and develop consumer-ready products and services. The Horticulture development division focuses on the development, manufacturing, sale, and servicing of Grow Vessel product line as well as branded products and consulting services, crypto data development compliance, real property and international.

SKY440 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SKY440 (SKYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SKY440 (OTCEM: SKYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SKY440's (SKYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SKY440.

Q

What is the target price for SKY440 (SKYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SKY440

Q

Current Stock Price for SKY440 (SKYF)?

A

The stock price for SKY440 (OTCEM: SKYF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:49:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SKY440 (SKYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SKY440.

Q

When is SKY440 (OTCEM:SKYF) reporting earnings?

A

SKY440 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SKY440 (SKYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SKY440.

Q

What sector and industry does SKY440 (SKYF) operate in?

A

SKY440 is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.