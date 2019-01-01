QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Sentry Technology Corp through its subsidiaries is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and installing a complete line of video surveillance systems, Robotic CCTV systems, Electro-Magnetic and Radio Frequency Identification based library management systems, as well as radio frequency and EM electronic article surveillance systems. The company also manufactures travelling, robotic CCTV systems servicing customers in North and South America, Africa and Australia.

Sentry Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sentry Technology (SKVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sentry Technology (OTCEM: SKVY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sentry Technology's (SKVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sentry Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Sentry Technology (SKVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sentry Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Sentry Technology (SKVY)?

A

The stock price for Sentry Technology (OTCEM: SKVY) is $0.0003 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:04:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sentry Technology (SKVY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sentry Technology.

Q

When is Sentry Technology (OTCEM:SKVY) reporting earnings?

A

Sentry Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sentry Technology (SKVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sentry Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Sentry Technology (SKVY) operate in?

A

Sentry Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.