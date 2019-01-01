QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.5K
Div / Yield
0.32/4.71%
52 Wk
6.78 - 7.41
Mkt Cap
125.4M
Payout Ratio
56.17
Open
-
P/E
11.68
EPS
-19.4
Shares
18.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sansei Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and maintains amusement rides, stage equipment, elevators and specifically designed equipment. The company's stage equipment used in small halls, for adaptable stages, and in event halls, sports halls, and studios. It also engages in the operation and management of play lands in shopping centers of department stores.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sansei Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sansei Technologies (SKUYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sansei Technologies (OTCPK: SKUYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sansei Technologies's (SKUYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sansei Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Sansei Technologies (SKUYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sansei Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Sansei Technologies (SKUYF)?

A

The stock price for Sansei Technologies (OTCPK: SKUYF) is $6.775 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sansei Technologies (SKUYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sansei Technologies.

Q

When is Sansei Technologies (OTCPK:SKUYF) reporting earnings?

A

Sansei Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sansei Technologies (SKUYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sansei Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Sansei Technologies (SKUYF) operate in?

A

Sansei Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.