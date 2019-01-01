Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. is a Japanese diversified holding company that owns a high-performance-plastics company, a residential construction company, and an urban infrastructure company. The plastics part of the business focuses on the production of materials for electronics, transportation, and buildings. The residential construction segment builds single-family and multiunit housing in Japan. The company's unit construction method allows prebuilt modular components to be assembled at various plants, which reduces construction time on-site. Sekisui's urban infrastructure products and industrial piping are used in mass transit and buildings. High-performance plastics and residential construction account for the majority of the company's revenue.