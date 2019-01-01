QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
2.15/2.58%
52 Wk
79.15 - 83.65
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
63.74
Open
-
P/E
25.55
EPS
186.5
Shares
89M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Household Durables
Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. is a Japanese diversified holding company that owns a high-performance-plastics company, a residential construction company, and an urban infrastructure company. The plastics part of the business focuses on the production of materials for electronics, transportation, and buildings. The residential construction segment builds single-family and multiunit housing in Japan. The company's unit construction method allows prebuilt modular components to be assembled at various plants, which reduces construction time on-site. Sekisui's urban infrastructure products and industrial piping are used in mass transit and buildings. High-performance plastics and residential construction account for the majority of the company's revenue.

Sekisui Chemical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sekisui Chemical (SKSUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sekisui Chemical (OTCPK: SKSUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sekisui Chemical's (SKSUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sekisui Chemical.

Q

What is the target price for Sekisui Chemical (SKSUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sekisui Chemical

Q

Current Stock Price for Sekisui Chemical (SKSUY)?

A

The stock price for Sekisui Chemical (OTCPK: SKSUY) is $83.1 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:42:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sekisui Chemical (SKSUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 16, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Sekisui Chemical (OTCPK:SKSUY) reporting earnings?

A

Sekisui Chemical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sekisui Chemical (SKSUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sekisui Chemical.

Q

What sector and industry does Sekisui Chemical (SKSUY) operate in?

A

Sekisui Chemical is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.