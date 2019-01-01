QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.45/2.59%
52 Wk
16.3 - 19.28
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
32.06
Open
-
P/E
26.52
EPS
37.3
Shares
445.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. is a Japanese diversified holding company that owns a high-performance-plastics company, a residential construction company, and an urban infrastructure company. The plastics part of the business focuses on the production of materials for electronics, transportation, and buildings. The residential construction segment builds single-family and multiunit housing in Japan. The company's unit construction method allows prebuilt modular components to be assembled at various plants, which reduces construction time on-site. Sekisui's urban infrastructure products and industrial piping are used in mass transit and buildings. High-performance plastics and residential construction account for the majority of the company's revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sekisui Chemical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sekisui Chemical (SKSUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sekisui Chemical (OTCPK: SKSUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sekisui Chemical's (SKSUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sekisui Chemical.

Q

What is the target price for Sekisui Chemical (SKSUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sekisui Chemical

Q

Current Stock Price for Sekisui Chemical (SKSUF)?

A

The stock price for Sekisui Chemical (OTCPK: SKSUF) is $17.249 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 14:43:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sekisui Chemical (SKSUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sekisui Chemical.

Q

When is Sekisui Chemical (OTCPK:SKSUF) reporting earnings?

A

Sekisui Chemical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sekisui Chemical (SKSUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sekisui Chemical.

Q

What sector and industry does Sekisui Chemical (SKSUF) operate in?

A

Sekisui Chemical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.