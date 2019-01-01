QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
271.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
9.05
Shares
37.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shinko Shoji Co Ltd is engaged in the sale, import and export of electronic components & assembly products which includes memory products, microcomputers, system large scale integrations, semiconductors, capacitors, ferrite cores & color liquid crystals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shinko Shoji Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shinko Shoji (SKSJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shinko Shoji (OTCPK: SKSJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shinko Shoji's (SKSJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shinko Shoji.

Q

What is the target price for Shinko Shoji (SKSJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shinko Shoji

Q

Current Stock Price for Shinko Shoji (SKSJF)?

A

The stock price for Shinko Shoji (OTCPK: SKSJF) is $7.3 last updated Fri Sep 04 2020 13:33:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shinko Shoji (SKSJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shinko Shoji.

Q

When is Shinko Shoji (OTCPK:SKSJF) reporting earnings?

A

Shinko Shoji does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shinko Shoji (SKSJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shinko Shoji.

Q

What sector and industry does Shinko Shoji (SKSJF) operate in?

A

Shinko Shoji is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.