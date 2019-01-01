QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:29AM

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Skeena Resources Ltd Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Skeena Resources Ltd (SKREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skeena Resources Ltd (OTC: SKREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Skeena Resources Ltd's (SKREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Skeena Resources Ltd.

Q

What is the target price for Skeena Resources Ltd (SKREF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Skeena Resources Ltd (OTC: SKREF) was reported by RBC Capital on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting SKREF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Skeena Resources Ltd (SKREF)?

A

The stock price for Skeena Resources Ltd (OTC: SKREF) is $10.45 last updated Fri Oct 29 2021 19:59:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Skeena Resources Ltd (SKREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Skeena Resources Ltd.

Q

When is Skeena Resources Ltd (OTC:SKREF) reporting earnings?

A

Skeena Resources Ltd does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Skeena Resources Ltd (SKREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skeena Resources Ltd.

Q

What sector and industry does Skeena Resources Ltd (SKREF) operate in?

A

Skeena Resources Ltd is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.