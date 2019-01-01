Skye Petroleum Inc is an oilfield chemical company. It offers production chemical treatment services to the oil industry for the treatment of their existing oil wells, flow lines, tanks, terminals, pipelines, and vessels. The company also offers a significant line of drilling and completion fluids, as well as a powerful degreaser agent. Its key products include cleaning compounds, coiled tubing, drilling, fracturing and production chemicals. Its primary source of revenue is through chemical sales.