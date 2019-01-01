QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
28.08
Shares
145.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
SKY Perfect JSAT Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in providing broadcasting and communication services. It offers mobile satellite communication services, pay-per-view TV channel services, and high-definition broadcasting services. The company consists of two operating divisions, which are Multichannel Pay TV Business and Space and Satellite Business. The Multichannel Pay TV Business offers platform services such as customer management activities to the broadcasting businesses and delivers broadcasting services. Space and Satellite Business offers communication satellite circuits to the broadcasting businesses and satellite communication services, such as data communication and mobile communication, to the government, public entities and corporations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SKY Perfect JSAT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SKY Perfect JSAT (SKPJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SKY Perfect JSAT (OTCPK: SKPJY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SKY Perfect JSAT's (SKPJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SKY Perfect JSAT.

Q

What is the target price for SKY Perfect JSAT (SKPJY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SKY Perfect JSAT

Q

Current Stock Price for SKY Perfect JSAT (SKPJY)?

A

The stock price for SKY Perfect JSAT (OTCPK: SKPJY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SKY Perfect JSAT (SKPJY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is SKY Perfect JSAT (OTCPK:SKPJY) reporting earnings?

A

SKY Perfect JSAT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SKY Perfect JSAT (SKPJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SKY Perfect JSAT.

Q

What sector and industry does SKY Perfect JSAT (SKPJY) operate in?

A

SKY Perfect JSAT is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.