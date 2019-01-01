SKY Perfect JSAT Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in providing broadcasting and communication services. It offers mobile satellite communication services, pay-per-view TV channel services, and high-definition broadcasting services. The company consists of two operating divisions, which are Multichannel Pay TV Business and Space and Satellite Business. The Multichannel Pay TV Business offers platform services such as customer management activities to the broadcasting businesses and delivers broadcasting services. Space and Satellite Business offers communication satellite circuits to the broadcasting businesses and satellite communication services, such as data communication and mobile communication, to the government, public entities and corporations.