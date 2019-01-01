QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Skylark Holdings Co Ltd formerly, Skylark Co Ltd owns nearly two dozen different restaurant brands that specialize in a variety of cuisines and concepts, including Western, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, Sushi, Steak, Buffets, Cafes, and Delicatessens. The company's biggest brands include Gusto, which serves Western food and accounts for nearly half of the company's total sales, Jonathan's, Bamiyan, Yumean, Grazie Gardens, and Steak Gusto. In total, Skylark operates roughly 3,000 restaurants that are located almost entirely in Japan, with more than half in the Tokyo area.

Skylark Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Skylark Holdings (SKLYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skylark Holdings (OTCGM: SKLYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Skylark Holdings's (SKLYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Skylark Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Skylark Holdings (SKLYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Skylark Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Skylark Holdings (SKLYF)?

A

The stock price for Skylark Holdings (OTCGM: SKLYF) is $13.1 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:29:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Skylark Holdings (SKLYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Skylark Holdings.

Q

When is Skylark Holdings (OTCGM:SKLYF) reporting earnings?

A

Skylark Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Skylark Holdings (SKLYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skylark Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Skylark Holdings (SKLYF) operate in?

A

Skylark Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.