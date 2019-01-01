Skylark Holdings Co Ltd formerly, Skylark Co Ltd owns nearly two dozen different restaurant brands that specialize in a variety of cuisines and concepts, including Western, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, Sushi, Steak, Buffets, Cafes, and Delicatessens. The company's biggest brands include Gusto, which serves Western food and accounts for nearly half of the company's total sales, Jonathan's, Bamiyan, Yumean, Grazie Gardens, and Steak Gusto. In total, Skylark operates roughly 3,000 restaurants that are located almost entirely in Japan, with more than half in the Tokyo area.