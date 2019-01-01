As the 22nd- largest commercial bank in Japan, Shinsei Bank has a colorful history of market boom and bust, owing to past excessive real estate lending practices. Shinsei remains under government ownership, as it has yet to meet profit targets that would enable the government to exit its 17.7% stake. Formerly known as the most prestigious corporate bank in Japan, this boutique bank is expanding into consumer finance for retail clients and is originating structured finance transactions for institutional customers, albeit with limited resources.