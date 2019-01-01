ñol

SK Growth Opps
(NASDAQ:SKGRU)
$10.06
Last update: 2:17PM
SK Growth Opps Stock (NASDAQ:SKGRU), Quotes and News Summary

SK Growth Opps Stock (NASDAQ: SKGRU)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - 10.06Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / 467.8KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price8.12
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-
SK Growth Opportunities Corp is a blank check company. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
SK Growth Opps Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy SK Growth Opps (SKGRU) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of SK Growth Opps (NASDAQ: SKGRU) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are SK Growth Opps's (SKGRU) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for SK Growth Opps.

Q
What is the target price for SK Growth Opps (SKGRU) stock?
A

There is no analysis for SK Growth Opps

Q
Current Stock Price for SK Growth Opps (SKGRU)?
A

The stock price for SK Growth Opps (NASDAQ: SKGRU) is $10.06 last updated September 9, 2022, 6:17 PM UTC.

Q
Does SK Growth Opps (SKGRU) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SK Growth Opps.

Q
When is SK Growth Opps (NASDAQ:SKGRU) reporting earnings?
A

SK Growth Opps does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is SK Growth Opps (SKGRU) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for SK Growth Opps.

Q
What sector and industry does SK Growth Opps (SKGRU) operate in?
A

SK Growth Opps is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.