There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Shinkin Central Bank provides various financial products and services, including deposit, bond, financing, market operation, securities, and settlement, as well as business support and function supplement for cooperative banks. It uses the funds deposited from Shinkin banks throughout Japan to invest in marketable securities in the financial markets in Japan and overseas. It provides loans to operating companies.

Shinkin Central Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shinkin Central Bank (SKCBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shinkin Central Bank (OTCPK: SKCBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shinkin Central Bank's (SKCBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shinkin Central Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Shinkin Central Bank (SKCBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shinkin Central Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Shinkin Central Bank (SKCBY)?

A

The stock price for Shinkin Central Bank (OTCPK: SKCBY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shinkin Central Bank (SKCBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shinkin Central Bank.

Q

When is Shinkin Central Bank (OTCPK:SKCBY) reporting earnings?

A

Shinkin Central Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shinkin Central Bank (SKCBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shinkin Central Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Shinkin Central Bank (SKCBY) operate in?

A

Shinkin Central Bank is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.