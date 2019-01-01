QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.36 - 30.01
Mkt Cap
15B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.39
Shares
499.1M
Outstanding
Shaw Communications is a Canadian cable company that is one of the biggest providers of Internet, television, and landline telephone services in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and northern Ontario. In fiscal 2021, more than 75% of Shaw's total revenue resulted from this wireline business. Shaw is also now a national wireless service provider after acquiring Wind Mobile in 2016. Shaw has upgraded its wireless network, undertaken an aggressive pricing strategy, and significantly enhanced its spectrum holdings. As a smaller carrier, Shaw has favored bidding status in spectrum auctions, giving it a further boost in enhancing its wireless network. At the 2019 auction, Shaw added significant amounts of 600 MHz spectrum to the 700 MHz spectrum it is currently deploying.

Shaw Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shaw Communications (SJRWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shaw Communications (OTCPK: SJRWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shaw Communications's (SJRWF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Shaw Communications (SJRWF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Shaw Communications (SJRWF)?

A

The stock price for Shaw Communications (OTCPK: SJRWF) is $30.0061 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 14:30:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shaw Communications (SJRWF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is Shaw Communications (OTCPK:SJRWF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Shaw Communications (SJRWF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Shaw Communications (SJRWF) operate in?

A

Shaw Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.