QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.19 - 58.04
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
62.91
Shares
12.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SECOM Joshinetsu Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged in the security business. The company operates through two segments namely Security and Other. Its Security segment offers services to its individual and corporate customers consisting of home security, outdoor security, crime and fire prevention measures, property insurance and many more. The Other segment is involved in the medical business, as well as electrical and construction works.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SECOM Joshinetsu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SECOM Joshinetsu (SJOHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SECOM Joshinetsu (OTCEM: SJOHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SECOM Joshinetsu's (SJOHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SECOM Joshinetsu.

Q

What is the target price for SECOM Joshinetsu (SJOHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SECOM Joshinetsu

Q

Current Stock Price for SECOM Joshinetsu (SJOHF)?

A

The stock price for SECOM Joshinetsu (OTCEM: SJOHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SECOM Joshinetsu (SJOHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SECOM Joshinetsu.

Q

When is SECOM Joshinetsu (OTCEM:SJOHF) reporting earnings?

A

SECOM Joshinetsu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SECOM Joshinetsu (SJOHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SECOM Joshinetsu.

Q

What sector and industry does SECOM Joshinetsu (SJOHF) operate in?

A

SECOM Joshinetsu is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.