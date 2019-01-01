QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
2.25 - 2.28
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.25 - 5.49
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.28
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
SJM Holdings--one of six casino license holders in Macao--operates Grand Lisboa casino, with an average of 252 gaming tables, and three smaller casinos in the peninsula with an average of 247 tables in 2020. Its Grand Lisboa Palace opened in July 2021 in Cotai, with 150 new granted tables. In addition to self-promoted casinos, there are also 16 satellite casinos operating under SJM's gaming license.

SJM Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SJM Holdings (SJMHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SJM Holdings (OTCPK: SJMHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SJM Holdings's (SJMHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SJM Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for SJM Holdings (SJMHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SJM Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for SJM Holdings (SJMHY)?

A

The stock price for SJM Holdings (OTCPK: SJMHY) is $2.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:18:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SJM Holdings (SJMHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SJM Holdings.

Q

When is SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHY) reporting earnings?

A

SJM Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SJM Holdings (SJMHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SJM Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does SJM Holdings (SJMHY) operate in?

A

SJM Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.