SJM Holdings--one of six casino license holders in Macao--operates Grand Lisboa casino, with an average of 252 gaming tables, and three smaller casinos in the peninsula with an average of 247 tables in 2020. Its Grand Lisboa Palace opened in July 2021 in Cotai, with 150 new granted tables. In addition to self-promoted casinos, there are also 16 satellite casinos operating under SJM's gaming license.