Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Co Ltd is a hotel group in China, principally engaged in hotel operation and management, franchising, and the businesses of restaurants, transportation, logistics, and travel agency. Its segment includes Full-Service Hotels; Select Service Hotels- Managed and operated in Mainland China; Select Service Hotels- Managed and operated overseas; Food and Restaurants; Passenger Transportation Vehicles and Logistics; Travel Agency and Other Operations. The group generates a majority of its revenue from the Select Service Hotels- Managed and operated in Mainland China.