South Jersey Industries Inc is a New Jersey holding company that acquires and develops utility companies. Through its many subsidiaries, SJI is primarily involved in transmitting, distributing, and selling natural gas and electricity in the mid-Atlantic U.S. The company segments its operations into gas utility operations and energy group businesses. The majority of SJI's total revenue comes from its gas utility operations, which encompasses the company's principal subsidiary: South Jersey Gas. SJG purchases, transmit, and sells natural gas primarily for residential consumers in southern New Jersey. The energy group also represents a significant income stream through its wholesale energy and retail electric services.