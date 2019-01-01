QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
South Jersey Industries Inc is a New Jersey holding company that acquires and develops utility companies. Through its many subsidiaries, SJI is primarily involved in transmitting, distributing, and selling natural gas and electricity in the mid-Atlantic U.S. The company segments its operations into gas utility operations and energy group businesses. The majority of SJI's total revenue comes from its gas utility operations, which encompasses the company's principal subsidiary: South Jersey Gas. SJG purchases, transmit, and sells natural gas primarily for residential consumers in southern New Jersey. The energy group also represents a significant income stream through its wholesale energy and retail electric services.

South Jersey Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy South Jersey Indus (SJIV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of South Jersey Indus (NYSE: SJIV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are South Jersey Indus's (SJIV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for South Jersey Indus.

Q

What is the target price for South Jersey Indus (SJIV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for South Jersey Indus

Q

Current Stock Price for South Jersey Indus (SJIV)?

A

The stock price for South Jersey Indus (NYSE: SJIV) is $66.9701 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does South Jersey Indus (SJIV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for South Jersey Indus.

Q

When is South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJIV) reporting earnings?

A

South Jersey Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is South Jersey Indus (SJIV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for South Jersey Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does South Jersey Indus (SJIV) operate in?

A

South Jersey Indus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.