There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities

South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 (SJIJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 (NYSE: SJIJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079's (SJIJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079.

Q

What is the target price for South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 (SJIJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079

Q

Current Stock Price for South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 (SJIJ)?

A

The stock price for South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 (NYSE: SJIJ) is $23.0744 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 (SJIJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079.

Q

When is South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 (NYSE:SJIJ) reporting earnings?

A

South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 (SJIJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079.

Q

What sector and industry does South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 (SJIJ) operate in?

A

South Jersey Industries, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.