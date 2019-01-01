SVB Financial Group provides loans and ancillary financial services to startups, private equity, and venture capital firms. The bank has four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. In addition to providing loans to venture-capital-backed startups, the company invests in private equity and venture capital funds of funds. The bank operates throughout the United States and maintains offices in the United Kingdom, Israel, China, and India.