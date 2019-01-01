Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd serves its parent company, Shanghai Industrial Group, as an integrated real estate business platform operating in China. The group invests in real estate developments and operations in China. The group focuses its business on high-quality properties targeting urbanites and businesses. The company has projects in first-, second-, and third tier-cities. Some of the company's projects include high-end residential communities, office buildings, shopping arcades, hotels, and apartments. The company generates revenue from sales of properties, rental income from the leasing of properties, service income from property management, and revenue from hotel operations. A majority of the company's revenue comes from the sale of properties in China.