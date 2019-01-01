SITO Mobile Ltd operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers, and brands. Business activity of the group is operated SITO Location Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging source. SITO Location Based Advertising displays advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers including various features, such as geo-fencing, verified walk-in, behavioral targeting, and analytics and optimization; and SITO Mobile Messaging is a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. Its platform and tools are designed to enable large brands or anyone with substantial reach to utilize the mobile device as a new means to communicate.