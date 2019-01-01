SITC International Holdings is a shipping company operating within Asia under two reportable segments: the container shipping and logistics segment and the dry bulk and others segment. Nearly all of SITC International's revenue comes from the container shipping and logistics segment, which covers the provision of container transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agency, depot, and warehousing. The dry bulk and others segment provides services of dry bulk vessel leasing, land leasing, and air-freight forwarding. It derives most of its revenue from Greater China, followed by Japan and Southeast Asia.