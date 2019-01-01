QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
40.85 - 40.85
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/0.6K
Div / Yield
2.06/5.04%
52 Wk
26.64 - 45.73
Mkt Cap
11B
Payout Ratio
39.44
Open
40.85
P/E
15.25
EPS
0
Shares
268.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
SITC International Holdings is a shipping company operating within Asia under two reportable segments: the container shipping and logistics segment and the dry bulk and others segment. Nearly all of SITC International's revenue comes from the container shipping and logistics segment, which covers the provision of container transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agency, depot, and warehousing. The dry bulk and others segment provides services of dry bulk vessel leasing, land leasing, and air-freight forwarding. It derives most of its revenue from Greater China, followed by Japan and Southeast Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SITC Intl Hldgs Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SITC Intl Hldgs Co (SITIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SITC Intl Hldgs Co (OTCPK: SITIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SITC Intl Hldgs Co's (SITIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SITC Intl Hldgs Co.

Q

What is the target price for SITC Intl Hldgs Co (SITIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SITC Intl Hldgs Co

Q

Current Stock Price for SITC Intl Hldgs Co (SITIY)?

A

The stock price for SITC Intl Hldgs Co (OTCPK: SITIY) is $40.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:52:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SITC Intl Hldgs Co (SITIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SITC Intl Hldgs Co.

Q

When is SITC Intl Hldgs Co (OTCPK:SITIY) reporting earnings?

A

SITC Intl Hldgs Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SITC Intl Hldgs Co (SITIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SITC Intl Hldgs Co.

Q

What sector and industry does SITC Intl Hldgs Co (SITIY) operate in?

A

SITC Intl Hldgs Co is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.