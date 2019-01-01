Secure Income REIT (OTC:SIRTF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Secure Income REIT
(OTC:SIRTF)
5.75
00
At close: Apr 14
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.75 - 5.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 324M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.4K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E7.42
50d Avg. Price5.75
Div / Yield0.2/3.44%
Payout Ratio24.68
EPS0.8
Total Float-

Secure Income REIT PLC is a specialist UK Real Estate Investment Trust, investing in real estate assets that provide long-term rental income with upwards only inflation protection. The company's portfolio includes private hospital, psychiatric hospital, visitor attractions including Alton Towers and Thorpe Park, two of the theme parks in the UK, Travelodge hotels located throughout England, Wales and Scotland, Manchester Arena, the UK's indoor arena, Brewery at Chiswell Street, the catered event space in the City of London, and high street pubs. Its operations are in the United Kingdom and Germany with United Kingdom generating majority of the revenue.
Secure Income REIT Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Secure Income REIT (SIRTF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Secure Income REIT (OTC: SIRTF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Secure Income REIT's (SIRTF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Secure Income REIT.

Q
What is the target price for Secure Income REIT (SIRTF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Secure Income REIT

Q
Current Stock Price for Secure Income REIT (SIRTF)?
A

The stock price for Secure Income REIT (OTC: SIRTF) is $5.75 last updated April 14, 2022, 3:36 PM UTC.

Q
Does Secure Income REIT (SIRTF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Secure Income REIT.

Q
When is Secure Income REIT (OTC:SIRTF) reporting earnings?
A

Secure Income REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Secure Income REIT (SIRTF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Secure Income REIT.

Q
What sector and industry does Secure Income REIT (SIRTF) operate in?
A

Secure Income REIT is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Diversified industry. They are listed on the OTC.