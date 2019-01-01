QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 5:01PM
Sierra Income Corp is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company and is regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to generate current income, and to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. It will meet its investment objective by lending to, and investing in, the debt of privately owned U.S. middle-market companies, which it defines as companies with annual revenue between $50 million and $1 billion. It focuses on making investments in first lien senior secured debt, second lien secured debt, and to a lesser extent, subordinated debt, of middle-market companies in a broad range of industries.

Sierra Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sierra Income (SIRR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sierra Income (OTCPK: SIRR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sierra Income's (SIRR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sierra Income.

Q

What is the target price for Sierra Income (SIRR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sierra Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Sierra Income (SIRR)?

A

The stock price for Sierra Income (OTCPK: SIRR) is $0.0001 last updated Thu May 13 2021 15:39:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sierra Income (SIRR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sierra Income.

Q

When is Sierra Income (OTCPK:SIRR) reporting earnings?

A

Sierra Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sierra Income (SIRR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sierra Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Sierra Income (SIRR) operate in?

A

Sierra Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.