Sierra Income Corp is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company and is regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to generate current income, and to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. It will meet its investment objective by lending to, and investing in, the debt of privately owned U.S. middle-market companies, which it defines as companies with annual revenue between $50 million and $1 billion. It focuses on making investments in first lien senior secured debt, second lien secured debt, and to a lesser extent, subordinated debt, of middle-market companies in a broad range of industries.