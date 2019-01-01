QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Simclar Inc is a contract manufacturer of electronic and electro mechanical products, providing electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers.

Analyst Ratings

Simclar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simclar (SIMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simclar (OTCEM: SIMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Simclar's (SIMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Simclar.

Q

What is the target price for Simclar (SIMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Simclar

Q

Current Stock Price for Simclar (SIMC)?

A

The stock price for Simclar (OTCEM: SIMC) is $0.01 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:44:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simclar (SIMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Simclar.

Q

When is Simclar (OTCEM:SIMC) reporting earnings?

A

Simclar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Simclar (SIMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simclar.

Q

What sector and industry does Simclar (SIMC) operate in?

A

Simclar is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.