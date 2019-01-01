QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Silex Systems Ltd is an Australian research and development company. The company focused on the development of the SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology as the next-generation technology for the global uranium enrichment industry. The company's operating segment includes Silex Systems; Silex USA, and Translucent. It generates maximum revenue from translucent segment.

Silex Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silex Systems (SILXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silex Systems (OTCQX: SILXY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Silex Systems's (SILXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silex Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Silex Systems (SILXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silex Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Silex Systems (SILXY)?

A

The stock price for Silex Systems (OTCQX: SILXY) is $4.28 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:09:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silex Systems (SILXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silex Systems.

Q

When is Silex Systems (OTCQX:SILXY) reporting earnings?

A

Silex Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silex Systems (SILXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silex Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Silex Systems (SILXY) operate in?

A

Silex Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.